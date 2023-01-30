Prez, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

An interfaith prayer was held at the Raj Ghat and Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were played.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 15:06 ist
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary on Monday with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering floral tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' at his memorial Raj Ghat.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid homage to the Mahatma.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

A two-minute silence was observed in honour of Mohandas Karmchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, who was assassinated on this day in 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

