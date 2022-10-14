Priyanka Gandhi pays obeisance at Shoolini temple in Himachal Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi pays respect at Shoolini temple

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Oct 14 2022, 16:33 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her visit to the Maa Shoolini temple in Solan. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

AICC General Secretary Vadra will shortly address the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' at Thodo Maidan in Solan and formally launch the Congress' election campaign in the hill state.

Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held later this year.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh on October 14

Her rally is being held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Himachal Pradesh

