Priyanka targets UP CM Yogi on farmer's arrests, rising power bills

With protests against farmers’ arrests for burning stubble to hike in electricity charges, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has kept up the heat on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as she seeks to project the Congress as the main opposition party in the state ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

On Friday, Priyanka lashed out at the Yogi government over the arrest of some farmers in Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh for burning farm stubble, triggering a sharp reaction in the region.

“Are only farmers responsible for pollution? When will the action be taken against real culprits of pollution? Farmer’s vote – Legal, Farmer’s Paddy – Legal, Farmer’s straw – illegal,” said the AICC General Secretary tasked with reviving the party’s fortunes in Uttar Pradesh.

She congratulated the Congress workers and leaders in Saharanpur for standing in unison with farmers and ensuring their release from jail.

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key contributor to air pollution in the winter months with state governments penalising farmers resorting to burning crop residue as they prepare the farms for the rabi crop.

Priyanka also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the increase in electricity charges in the state.

“People are already reeling under price rise, business of small enterprises has collapsed, farmers' crops are not being sold, they are not getting help in the event of floods, hailstorms and natural disasters, crop insurance scheme has become a source of income for big companies, and in such a situation, electricity prices are constantly increasing. Consumers can no longer bear the brunt of irregularities,” Priyanka said in a statement.

She said in the last eight years, the electricity rates for rural household consumers have increased by 500%, urban domestic electricity rates have risen by 84% and for farmers the rates have increased by 126%.

“Electricity bills of farmers should have been waived and weavers-artisans, small-scale industries should have been given concession in electricity bills,” Priyanka said referring to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

She demanded that the electricity rates for farmers be halved and weavers-artisans as well as small-scale industries be given relief in power bills.