Probe into arms licences issued to gangster Vikas Dubey

Divisional commissioner Raj Shekhar has issued show-cause notices to all three and sought a report in this regard

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Jun 29 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 15:16 ist
On the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bikru massacre, an inquiry has been ordered against three PCS officers, posted in the district, for not doing scrutiny of the arms licence of the accused.

Additional DM City Vivek Srivastava, who was posted in Kanpur, the then city magistrate Ravi Srivastava and ACM VII and arms department in-charge Abhishek Kumar Singh were accused by the SIT probing the Bikru incident of negligence in work.

The SIT found in the investigation that if arms licences had been verified as per norms, the weapons of gangster Vikas Dubey and other members of his gang would have been confiscated even before the Bikru incident took place.

Considering the officers guilty of negligence, the SIT had written a letter to the appointment authorities for action.

The department has ordered a preliminary inquiry against the three officers.

Vivek Srivastava, who is posted as the chief revenue officer, Ballia, Abhishek Kumar is ADM finance Firozabad, while Ravi Srivastava has retired.

It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru village was attacked by the latter and his men.

Eight policemen were killed on the spot and Vikas Dubey and five others were shot dead in back-to-back encounters within one week of the incident.

