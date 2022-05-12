Protest erupts in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar as bulldozers raze buildings, AAP MLA detained

Protests erupted in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area where the anti-encroachment drive was taking place. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was at the spot where people gathered against the Municipal Corporation officials, has been detained.

#WATCH AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by Delhi police at Madanpur Khadar, where SDMC is conducting an anti-encroachment drive#Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZyKNeNPOg8 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

As per latest reports, two five-storey under construction buildings were being demolished. "The building was being constructed for the past one year," a local said.

The AAP MLA was seen talking to the police officials.

While speaking to the media, he accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of poor people.

"You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area," the AAP MLA said.

The situation is currently volatile in the area. There is heavy deployment of police and paramilitary in the area.