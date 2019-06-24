Punjab Constable hits 2 crore lottery jackpot

A Punjab Police constable won Rs. 2 crores in the state government's New Year Lohri Bumper draw by winning the bumper prize of, as announced on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Ashok Kumar, 30, a resident of Motian village in Hoshiarpur district, said the lottery bumper prize money changed his life, according to an NDTV report.

Kumar had misplaced the prize money lottery ticket but later found it in his desk drawer at a police station.

A spokesperson for the Lotteries Department said the sale of Punjab State Sawan Bumper 2019 is underway and the draw would be held on July 8.

He said the first prize of Rs. 3 crore would be split between two winners (Rs. 1.5 and 1.5 crores each).

The second prize of Rs. 10 lakhs each will be given to five winners and the third prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs each will be given to 20 winners.