Punjab to rechristen govt schools named after caste

Punjab to rechristen government schools named after caste

Harjot Singh Bains said schools named after caste promote 'caste segregation in the society'

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 02 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 08:16 ist
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. Credit:Twitter/harjotbains

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday issued an order to rename the state's all government schools which have been named on the basis of caste and fraternity.

In a statement here, Bains said, “Several cases have come to the notice regarding the names of many government schools in the state being associated with a caste, which makes them feel uncivilised in the present era and at the same time promote caste segregation in the society.”

He said all the students were being given equal education on the basis of equality in the government schools of Punjab under which the names of government schools could not be related to class or caste. The education minister said Punjab is the land of gurus, saints and great prophets who have taught humanity to stay away from casteism and all kinds of discrimination.

“In today's era, these names have a profound effect on the tender minds of the students and sometimes many parents also refrain from enrolling their children in government schools because of these names,” he said. In this regard, a report has been sought from all the district education officers and elementary education department about the schools of different caste-based names running in their jurisdiction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Education
India News
caste discrimination

What's Brewing

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

 