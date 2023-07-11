Rain-battered north India counts its losses, deluge-like situation in many areas

After three days of incessant downpour, the intensity of rain reduced substantially on Tuesday in parts of north west India including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, but certain areas in Uttarakhand received more than 200 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours while flood like situation continues in many cities and towns.

At least seven more people – four in Uttarakhand - died taking the toll to 41 even as the state governments intensified the relief and rescue efforts. Overflowing rivers, canals and drains pose a big threat to lives as well as infrastructure as all the rivers are in full spate.

In the last 24 hours, Haridwar received more than 200 mm of rainfall while Pauri Garhwal got 100 mm and Dehradun 80 mm.

"Extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh and reduce thereafter. Significant reduction in rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh from today," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

With landslides causing extensive damages to roads and bridges, tourists have been left stranded in the hills. In large parts of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, not only the roads and agricultural fields have turned rivers, urban settlements became islands surrounded by muddy, brown water.

In Himachal Pradesh, which is among the worst hit and where at least 300 are stranded, the meteorological department warned of the possibility of moderate to high flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts. In the last 24 hours, Sirmaur was battered by 129 mm of rain whereas Shimla got 84 mm.

In Uttarakhand, four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died and seven more were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall buried three vehicles near the Gangnani bridge on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district on Monday night.

Three of the four bodies have been recovered and efforts are underway to pull out the fourth from the rubble, an official said, adding that two of the seven people injured are in serious condition.

Floods in the Jummagad river in Chamoli district on Monday night washed away a bridge built on it, blocking the Indo-Tibetan border road and snapping contact with over a dozen border villages. The bridge was located near Jumma village on the Joshimath-Niti highway, about 45 km from Joshimath.

The Central Water Commission that monitors the flood situations across the country has warned about a “severe flood situation” in Delhi primarily due to Haryana releasing more water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. The CWC has altered “severe flood” possibilities at Shamli (Yamuna) and Budaun (Ganga) in Uttar Pradesh.