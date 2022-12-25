Rajasthan BJP seeks NCW directions for curbing crime

Rajasthan BJP chief seeks directions from NCW, NHRC to government for prevention of crime against women

He said recently in Bhilwara district, a case of 'sale and purchase of girls on stamp paper' came to the fore

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 25 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 22:29 ist
Citing cases of rape and atrocities against women, Poonia said during the tenure of the current government in Rajasthan, more than 8.61 lakh criminal cases have been registered so far. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking directions to the state government for effective prevention of crime against women.

Citing cases of rape and atrocities against women, Poonia said during the tenure of the current government in Rajasthan, more than 8.61 lakh criminal cases have been registered so far, of which over 1.55 lakh cases are related to atrocities on women.

“Of them, more than 25,000 cases are of rape and gangrape,” Poonia said.

He said recently in Bhilwara district, a case of “sale and purchase of girls on stamp paper” came to the fore. Also, in the districts of Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, etc, cases of forcibly pushing teenage girls into “prostitution” and “trafficking” have also surfaced, he claimed in the letter.

The BJP leader said law and order and women's safety has become a big challenge in the state.

“The image of Rajasthan state has been tarnished by such incidents. Increasing criminal cases against women in Rajasthan state is very frightening and condemnable. Due to the inaction, insensitivity, laxity, poor law and order of the Rajasthan government, such incidents are continuously increasing,” he wrote in the letter. 

