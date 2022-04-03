Rajasthan cops arrest 3 more in terror module case

Rajasthan cops arrest 3 more in terror module case, SIT set up for further probe

During the investigation, it was learned that more suspects associated with this terror module reside in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 03 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 15:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three more people were arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police on Sunday in connection with a terror module busted on March 30, an official release said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for further probe in the case, it said.

The ATS had arrested three suspected terrorists associated with extremist organisation Al Soofa of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and recovered 12 kg of explosive material from their car in Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh on Wednesday.

Also Read | Heavy police deployment, internet ban continue in Rajasthan's Karauli

It was revealed that they had to deliver the consignment to a location near Jaipur, according to officials.

During the investigation, it was learned that more suspects associated with this terror module reside in Ratlam and they have detailed information about the entire module following which ATS, Madhya Pradesh was alerted, the release said.

The MP ATS caught the three suspects. They were thoroughly interrogated by officers of Rajasthan and MP ATS. They have now been handed over to the Rajasthan ATS, it said.

"On the basis of the detailed investigation, the three accused were arrested by the Rajasthan ATS on Sunday," the release said.

An SIT has been constituted for further investigation in the case. Two officers of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank have been appointed as co-investigation officers. An ASP and a deputy SP have also been included in the SIT for technical analysis, it said.

"The SIT will work under the close supervision of the deputy inspector general of police, ATS, Rajasthan," it said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rajasthan
India News
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

 