Rajasthan Minister says roads should be as smooth as Katrina Kaif's cheek

Remember? Years ago, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's jibe about making the roads of Bihar as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini. Now, the newly made state minister of Rajasthan Rajendra Gudha has made a similar jibe of which a video is going viral where he is seen telling an officer that roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's cheeks.

Initially, the minister told the officer that the roads should be constructed as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks. Then he realised that Hema Malini has become an older star now.

Then he sought to know from the public which actress is making waves these days and then came the name of Katrina Kaif.

The minister said that a road in his area should be developed similar to that of Katrina Kaif's cheeks.

Rajendra Singh Gudha, who joined Congress from BSP, has been made Minister of State in a cabinet expansion held on Sunday.

Watch the latest DH videos here: