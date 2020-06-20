Rajasthan reports 158 fresh coronavirus cases, infection tally rises to 14,314

Rajasthan reported 158 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection tally to 14,314, officials said.

The state has so far reported 333 deaths due to the virus.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Of the fresh cases, 40 were from Dholpur, followed by 36 from Jaipur, and 34 from Bharatpur. Jhalawar reported 12 cases, while 11 cases were reported from Sirohi.

Karauli reported 10 coronavirus infections, Rajsamand eight, and Bikaner three. Swai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara reported one case each, while one patient was from outside the state, according to an official report here.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 20

A total of 10,863 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 2,860 active cases.