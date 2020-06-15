Rajasthan reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Rajasthan reports two more COVID-19 deaths

  Jun 15 2020, 13:19 ist
Rajasthan reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally to 12,772, while the death toll climbed to 294 with two new fatalities, officials said.

One death was reported from Udaipur besides one person from outside the state succumbed to COVID-19, they said.

Among the fresh cases, 29 were reported from Jaipur, 18 from Jhunjhunu, nine from Alwar, five each from Sriganganagar and Sawai Madhopur, four from Ajmer, two each from Kota and Bharatpur, one each from Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk and Udaipur, Health Department officials said. 

Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 133 deaths and 2,561 cases followed by Jodhpur, where 2181 cases and 27 deaths have been reported. 

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,847 and 9,340 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said. 

