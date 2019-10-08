Rajasthan will be freed from Cong after 2023: Poonia

Newly appointed Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the state will be "freed" from the Congress after 2023 and it will become an "invincible fortress" of the saffron party.

Targeting the Congress government, Poonia said it has "betrayed" the people of the state in its 10-month rule.

"Rajasthan will be free from the Congress after 2023 and the state will become an invincible fortress of the BJP," he said.

The next assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled in 2023.

Addressing the part workers after formally taking over the charge as the state president, Poonia exhorted them to work hard for the BJP's "mission Congress-free Rajasthan".

He claimed that anti-incumbency has started developing against the Congress government in the state as it has "failed" to deliver.

"Usually, anti-incumbency develops after three-four years but it is visible even after 10 months of the Congress government's rule in the state," Poonia said.

He also asked the party workers to ensure the victory of the party in the October-21 bypolls on Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Khimsar (Nagaur) assembly constituencies of the state.

BJP national vice president Om Mathur, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders and party workers were present on the occasion.