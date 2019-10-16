Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in dates

The following is the chronology of events in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya in which the Supreme Court Wednesday concluded a 40-day hearing and reserved the order. -

- 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

- 1885: Mahant Raghubar Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed structure. The court rejects the plea.

- 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under central dome outside the disputed structure.

- 1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

- Paramhans Ramachandra Das files suit for the continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

- 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

- 1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

- Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

- Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC orders maintenance of the status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

- Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished.

- Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquiring land by Centre in the disputed area.

- Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed in Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act.

- Supreme Court exercising its jurisdiction under Article 139A, transferred the writ petitions, which were pending in the High Court.

- Oct 24, 1994: Supreme Court says in historic Ismail Faruqui case mosque was not integral to Islam.

- April, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

- Mar 13, 2003: Supreme Court says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land.

- Sep 30, 2010: HC, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

- May 9, 2011: Supreme Court stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

- Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

- Aug 7: Supreme Court constitutes a three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging 2010 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

- Feb 8, 2018: Supreme Court starts hearing civil appeals.

- Jul 20: Supreme Court reserves verdict.

- Sep 27: Supreme Court declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.

- Oct 29: Supreme Court fixes the case for the first week of January before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

- Dec 24: Supreme Court decides to take up petitions on case for hearing on January 4, 2019.

- Jan 4, 2019: Supreme Court says an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the title case.

- Jan 8: Supreme Court sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the case headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud.

- Jan 10: Justice U U Lalit recuses himself prompting Supreme Court to reschedule the hearing for January 29 before a new bench.

- Jan 25: Supreme Court reconstitutes five-member Constitution Bench to hear the case. The new bench comprises Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

- Jan 29: Centre moves Supreme Court seeking permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed site to original owners.

- Feb 26: Supreme Court favours mediation, fixes Mar 5 for order on whether to refer matter to court-appointed mediator.

- Mar 8: Supreme Court refers the dispute for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla.

- Apr 9: Nirmohi Akhara opposes in Supreme Court Centre's plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners.

- May 9: Three-member mediation committee submits interim report in Supreme Court.

- May 10: Supreme Court extends time till Aug 15 to complete mediation process.

- Jul 11: Supreme Court seeks report on "progress of mediation".

- Jul 18: Supreme Court allows mediation process to continue, seeks outcome report by Aug 1.

- Aug 1: Report of mediation submitted in sealed cover to Supreme Court.

- Aug 2: Supreme Court decides to conduct day-to day hearing from Aug 6 as mediation fails.

- Aug 6: Supreme Court commences day-to-day hearing on the land dispute.

- Oct 4: Supreme Court says it will wrap up hearing on Oct 17, judgment by Nov 17.

- Supreme Court directs UP govt to provide security to state Waqf Board Chairperson.

- Oct 16: Supreme Court concludes hearing; reserves order.