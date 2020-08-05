Ram Temple to be a unique example of Indian architecture

Spread over an area of more than 84,000 square feet, the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be a unique example of Indian architecture.

The Ram Temple would be constructed in 'nagara' style of architecture, according to the chief architect of the temple, Chandrakant Sompura.

The temple would be 360 feet long and 235 feet wide and would have three floors.

The Sompuras, who have designed over a hundred temples across the world, wanted the Ram Temple to be one of the grandest temples in the world.

Read: Ram Temple: Get to know the Sompuras, the temple architects

The temple would have an octagonal 'shikhar' (top) with five 'mandaps' (halls). There would be separate 'mandaps' for 'keertans' (religious songs) and prayer.

There would be 106 pillars of eight feet radius on every floor. The pillars would have the idols of 'yakhas' (the servants of Kuber, the God of wealth).

Ram Lalla (the child Lord Rama) would be seated on a throne made with 9.5 kilograms of silver. The temple would consume three lakh cubic feet of sandstones.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा। जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र। Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture. Here are some photos of the proposed model. जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

The temple would also have a library, accommodation for the saints, a hostel and a museum. Sompura said that the temple would be completed in three years.

There were sharp differences among the saints' community over the design of the temple. A section of the saints wanted it to be grander and had demanded a change in its design.

According to the sources, the design of the temple was not yet finalised and as such its construction might not start immediately despite the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday.