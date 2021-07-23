Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from August 1

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from August 1

Visitors can book their slots online

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 19:36 ist
The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

People will be able to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which have been closed since mid-April due to Covid-19 outbreak, from August 1, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots--1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs--with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot, it said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for six days in a week (Tuesday to Sunday), except on gazetted holidays, in four pre-booked time slots--0930 - 1100 hrs, 1130 - 1300 hrs, 1330 – 1500 hrs and 1530 – 1700 hrs-- with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which has been closed since April 14, 2021 due to Covid-19, will re-open from August 1, for the public," it said.

Visitors can book their slots online.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 