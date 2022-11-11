Record cash, liquor seized in poll-bound Gujarat, HP

Record cash, liquor seized in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh ahead of polls

There was a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh this year compared to 2017

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 11 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 14:14 ist
ECI. Credit: PTI file photo

The Election Commission on Friday said "record seizures" of cash, liquor and freebies had been made before Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go to the Assembly polls.

While Himachal Pradesh is set to vote on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on Dec. 1 and 5.

The poll panel said there had been a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh compared to the 2017 Assembly elections.

Also Read — Denied ticket by BJP, 2-time MLA joins AAP in Gujarat

The Commission said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given "encouraging" results in terms of seizures.

Gujarat witnessed seizures of Rs 71.88 crore in just few days of announcement of elections, which surpasses even the seizures made in entire duration of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in 2017 Assembly elections, which was Rs 27.21 crore.

Similarly, the seizures in Himachal Pradesh are also significant, amounting to Rs 50.28 crore as compared to Rs 9.03 crore, marking more than a five-fold increase, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 