Record cash, liquor seized in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh ahead of polls

The Election Commission on Friday said "record seizures" of cash, liquor and freebies had been made before Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go to the Assembly polls.

While Himachal Pradesh is set to vote on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on Dec. 1 and 5.

The poll panel said there had been a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh compared to the 2017 Assembly elections.

The Commission said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given "encouraging" results in terms of seizures.

Gujarat witnessed seizures of Rs 71.88 crore in just few days of announcement of elections, which surpasses even the seizures made in entire duration of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in 2017 Assembly elections, which was Rs 27.21 crore.

Similarly, the seizures in Himachal Pradesh are also significant, amounting to Rs 50.28 crore as compared to Rs 9.03 crore, marking more than a five-fold increase, it said.