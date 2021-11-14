Rein of J'khand in middlemen's hands, not CM: BJP's Das

Rein of Jharkhand in hands of 'middlemen', not CM: BJP's Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das, a former chief minister of the state, also alleged that over 3000 Dalit and Adivasi women were exploited

PTI,
  • Nov 14 2021, 05:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 05:03 ist
BJP national vice-president Raghubar Das. Credit: Twitter/@dasraghubar

BJP national vice-president Raghubar Das on Saturday claimed that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand may fall any moment as the rein of the state is not in the hands of Chief Minister Hemant Soren but "middlemen and commission takers".

Das, a former chief minister of the state, also alleged that over 3000 Dalit and Adivasi women were exploited and tortured during the two-year rule of Soren who is "weak and inefficient".

Addressing the executive committee meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha of the state BJP here, Das said, "The rein of the state is not in the hands of Chief Minister Soren but middlemen and commission takers".

Describing the JMM-Congress-RJD government as "anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi", the BJP leader claimed that even the MLAs of the ruling coalition are not happy with the government and it could fall anytime.

The parties in the government treated the people belonging to Dalit, Adivasi, backward and neglected sections of the society as their vote bank and indulged in appeasement politics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Morcha's national president Lal Singh Arya accused the Jharkhand government of failing to deliver on all fronts.

The law and order situation in the state is at its lowest ebb, he alleged.

BJP
Raghubar Das
Hemant Soren
Jharkhand
India News

