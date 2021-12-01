Relief to Delhiites: Petrol now cheaper by Rs 8 a litre

In a relief to customers, the Delhi government on Wednesday reduced the VAT on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent previously.
With this, the price of petrol will be cheaper by Rs 8 per litre in the national capital.
The new rates will come in to effect from Wednesday midnight.
More to follow...
