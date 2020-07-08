Reward on gangster Vikas Dubey, accused in Kanpur cops' encounter case, increased to Rs 5 lakh

Kanpur encounter: Reward on Vikas Dubey increased to 5L

  • Jul 08 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 14:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

"Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Uttar Pradesh
UP Police

