SAD's manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls to be ready by October: Sukhbir Badal

The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 11 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 23:00 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: AFP Photo

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will prepare its manifesto for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls by October, its president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday.

Badal said the manifesto will include only those demands of the government employees that can be fulfilled, "unlike the Congress party, which made tall and false promises to them".

At a meeting with the "Mulazam Front" (employees' front) of the party, in which the front leaders submitted a memorandum to him, the SAD chief insisted that his party will include only those demands that can be fulfilled by it if it comes to power.

"The SAD believes in keeping its word," he said.

"On the other hand, parties like the Congress believe in making tall and false promises to the employees and other sections of the society to mislead them with the sole motive of achieving power," Badal alleged.

He said the SAD is in the process of preparing the manifesto for the state polls and "it is most likely to be completed by the end of October". 

Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Singh Badal
Punjab

