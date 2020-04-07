Saffron leader, who said 'Jamaatis' should be shot, arrested

All India Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey, who had called for shooting the members of Tableegh-e-Jamaat (TJ) for what she alleged 'spreading' the coronavirus in the country, was on Tuesday arrested.

According to the police sources here, Pooja and her husband Ashok Pandey were arrested from their residence in Aligarh town, about 400 kilometres from here, on charges of promoting communal hatred.

Pooja, who had been embroiled in controversies earlier also, had written a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi demanding that the TJ members be 'shot', as they had 'spread' the coronavirus in the country.

A case was registered against her and her husband in this regard earlier.

Pooja had earlier hit the headlines after she had fired bullets at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi on the latter's death anniversary last year. She had also got the act video recorded and later posted it on the social networking sites. The saffron leader was later arrested.

Many other saffron and BJP leaders had made controversial remarks after the recent religious event attended by hundreds of TJ members at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad Nand Kishore Gujjar has demanded that TJ chief Maulana Mohammed Saad be hanged. A shooter Vartika Singh has announced a cash reward of Rs. 51 thousand for whosoever helped in the arrest of Saad.