Samajwadi Party leader's car hit by truck, dragged for over 500 metres

The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2022, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 07:47 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by a truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, according to ANI. 

The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested.

The investigation is under way, Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri, told the agency.

More to follow...

