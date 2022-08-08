Samajwadi Party leader's car hit by truck, dragged for over 500 metres

A Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by a truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, according to ANI.
The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested.
#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022
The investigation is under way, Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri, told the agency.
