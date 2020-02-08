Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan's judicial custody extended

A court here extended the judicial custody of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, arrested in a cheating case, till February 24.

According to the prosecution, the fast-track court extended Hasan's custody after a hearing via video-conference on Friday.

Hasan, who represents Kairana in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was arrested on January 24 in a cheating case filed against him last year. He has been accused of cheating a local resident of Rs 80 lakh in a land deal.

According to Hasan's lawyer, a bail plea has been filed against the order in the high court, which will hear the matter on February 12.