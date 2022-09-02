Samajwadi Party seeks relief for Ayodhya residents against bulldozer action

Samajwadi Party (SP) has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to consider the plight of those Ayodhya residents whose houses are to be bulldozed soon for allegedly having been built without the permission of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

The Ayodhya administration has decided to demolish those houses allegedly built on the Saryu's floodplains, as claimed by the administration.

About 500 such houses face demolition by the ADA.

Senior SP leader Ashish Pande Dipu has submitted a memorandum to the Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner seeking regularisation of the area.

He said that the drive to demolish houses is the result of a tussle between the ADA's revenue department and Nagar Nigam, due to which the common man is suffering.

The SP leader claimed that the alleged floodplains where the demolition drive is going to be launched, has many government construction projects already on.

"The area already has many Pradhan Mantri Awas, Kashi Ram colonies, International Ayodhya bus station, International Ramlila Centre and auditoriums, including Ram Katha Park and Korean park," he said.

ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh, meanwhile, said no permission can be granted for any construction in the floodplain area.