SC decries giving political colour to temple demolition

The Supreme Court on Monday decried attempts being made to give political colour to its order for demolition of Sant Ravidas temple, illegally constructed on a forest land here.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to ensure no law and order was created, following the order to raze down the temple was complied with.

“Nobody on earth should give political colours to our orders. It cannot be done,” the bench said.

The three states faced protests from the people after the top court had directed the Delhi Development Authority to remove the structure at Tughlakabad here.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was asked to assist in the matter, told the court that its order has been complied with but there were protests happening in the states of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The top court had earlier directed the Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner to ensure that the structure was removed.

The court had on August 13 decided to initiate contempt proceedings against those “who are provoking agitation and aggravating law and order situation”.

It was informed that obstruction was being caused by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti. “This is a serious kind of breach committed by the committee of Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti. They cannot act in this method and manner in which they have acted,” the court had said.