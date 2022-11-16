SC deprecates 'ping pong' between UP govt and UPPSC on recruitment of specialised doctors

The Supreme Court has castigated the Uttar Pradesh government and the UP Public Service Commission over delay in filling up thousand of vacancies of specialised doctors in the state.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka recorded its strong displeasure and "deep regret" over the delay.

The top court warned that it may ask a separate agency to undertake the process of recruitment if the UP government and UPPSC failed to resolve the issue.

"We note with deep regret the manner in which the state government has proceeded as also the obvious lack of communication with the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, where a ping pong is going on. In view of the vacancies un-filled, a large number of 2382 posts were required to be carried forward," the bench said.

Also Read | Supreme Court asks Centre to file status report on TN's complaint over sharing of Pennaiyar water

Dealing with the recruitment of specialised doctors throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh, the court noted on June 10, 2022, the state government requested the State Commission to readvertise the vacancies. It took four months for the Commission to respond to that letter, as it sent a communication only on October 19, 2022 seeking further information.

"This is the position of the working of the Commission when the matter is being monitored by this court, reflecting on their inefficiency levels," the bench said.

Thereafter, the state government sent a letter on October 20, 2022 for the same posts and once again a letter was sent on November 04, 2022 by the Commission still pointing out deficiencies regarding lack of provision for horizontal reservations, subcategorization of physically handicapped category and equivalent criteria for degree/diploma awarded by different bodies.

It is submitted before the court that it is only on furnishing of the necessary information that an advertisement for selection to vacant posts can be published by the Commission. The schedule given by the Commission takes us almost to the end of next year, the bench noted.

"We deprecate the conduct of both the authorities and reject the time period given by the Commission. The two authorities will cooperate and inform whether all information is ready or not for issuance of the advertisement by the next date, failing which we may consider referring this recruitment to a separate organisation, if both of them are not capable of doing it," the bench said.

In its order passed on November 14, the court further added that solution should be found in a joint meeting to be held from Monday onwards next week, "if they are capable of doing so".

The court fixed the matter on December 02, 2022 for reporting back whether all issues for proceeding with the issuance of advertisement have been sorted out or not.