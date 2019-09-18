SC to give assent for black money law against Khaitan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will set aside the Delhi High Court's order that restrained actions against AgustaWestland scam accused Gautam Khaitan, under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Khaitan, an accused in the VVIP chopper deal scam, had allegedly deposited Rs 6,000 crore in offshore accounts.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai, while reserving the judgement on Centre's plea, further said we would direct that the trial and proceedings against him to go on.

“Somebody is violating the provisions of law... the high court has taken a lopsided view. We will set aside the interim order, the HC may decide the case finally but the trial will go on. You proceed in accordance with the law unfettered,” the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The high court had on May 16 stayed the applicability of the Black Money law prior to April 1, 2016, acting on a writ petition filed by Khaitan.

The Centre had issued notification stating the Act would come into force from July 1, 2015, instead of April 1, 2016.

The top court had earlier stayed the HC's order, as the Centre contended such kind of order was not sustainable and would have ramifications in other cases.