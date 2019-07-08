SC to hear plea against Maratha reservation

SC to hear plea against Maratha reservation

Ashish Tripathi, DH News Service, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2019, 12:28pm ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2019, 13:43pm ist
The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to uphold Maratha reservation law. (Reuters File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the validity of Bombay High Court judgement, which gave its stamp of approval to the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education in Maharashtra.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose posted the matter arising out of June 27 judgement of the High Court for hearing on Friday.

A plea for urgent hearing was made up before the bench by a counsel.

The Bombay High Court, in its June 27 order, said the 50 % cap on reservation imposed by the apex court could be exceeded only in exceptional circumstances. It said a 12 and a 13 % quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs respectively could be allowed.

It was contended that the decision had breached the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment by the nine-judge bench in the 'Indra Sahwney' case (1992), also known as the "Mandal verdict".

