Scindia seeks renovation of MP's Railway Hockey Stadium

Scindia writes to Vaishnaw over deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior

The railway minister responded to Scindia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 13:25 ist
Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw drawing his attention towards the deplorable condition of the Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and requested him to make necessary renovations.

In the letter posted on Twitter, Scindia said, "I would like to bring your kind attention towards deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In the absence of proper maintenance, the Astro-Turf has depleted resulting in unplayable condition. The Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along with renovation of other facilities such as changing room/wash room."

"You are requested to instruct the concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in the matter," Scindia wrote to Vaishnaw.

The railway minister responded to Scindia on Twitter and said that renovations of the stadium have started recently and will be completed in the next few months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Hockey India
sports
India News
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

 