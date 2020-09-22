Scribe's daughter burnt alive over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A teenage daughter of a scribe was allegedly burnt alive over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, about 150 kilometres from here.

According to the sources, three persons poured kerosene on the victim and set her ablaze, when she came out of her house at Majre Enjar village in the district to get water from the nearby hand pump, on Monday.

The teen suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where she died late in the night, sources said adding that in her 'dying statement' she named the culprits.

Sources said that the incident was the result of a land dispute between the victim's father, identified as Pradeep Singh, who was associated with a Hindi daily, and one Kunwar Singh, a resident of the same village.

The two sides had clashed over the dispute in June this year during which Kunwar Singh was killed after being hit by a bullet. Pradeep was arrested and is currently lodged in jail.

Although Pradeep had also sustained injuries in the clash and got an FIR lodged in this connection, the cops did not take any action against the rival party, sources said.

Sources said that on Monday, the victim was alone in her house as her mother had left to meet Pradeep in jail.

Two persons have been taken into custody in this regard, the police officials said in Sultanpur. They said that a hunt was on to nab the other culprits.