Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua over suspected drone activity

According to the sources, the suspected drone movement was reported by residents of the Handey-Chak area of Marheen Wednesday night

  • Aug 18 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 15:35 ist
Authorities have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after some residents of a border area informed them about suspected drone movement, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the suspected drone movement was reported by residents of the Handey-Chak area of Marheen Wednesday night.

The search operation is underway and nothing suspicious has been found yet in the area, they said.

