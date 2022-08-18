Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua over suspected drone activity

Authorities have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after some residents of a border area informed them about suspected drone movement, sources said on Thursday.
Also Read | Police identify killers of Kashmiri Pandit fatally shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
According to the sources, the suspected drone movement was reported by residents of the Handey-Chak area of Marheen Wednesday night.
The search operation is underway and nothing suspicious has been found yet in the area, they said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip
Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank
DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free
Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use
Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains
UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales