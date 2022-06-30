Seas have become much more important in view of geopolitical developments: NSA Ajit Doval

Seas have become much more important: NSA Doval

  • Jun 30 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 14:17 ist
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Credit: AFP Photo

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised on salience of maritime security in an increasingly complex and challenging landscape.

In view of geopolitical developments, seas have become much more important, he said.

The NSA made the remarks after inaugurating the first meeting of the Multi Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG). 

