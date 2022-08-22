Security beefed up at Singhu border ahead of farmer's mahapanchayat

The Delhi Police have beefed up security at the Singhu border in the national capital ahead of the call by farmers to protest at the Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Each person and every vehicle is being checked throughly at the Singhu border.

The Delhi Police said the gathering of the farmers can cause traffic problems and untoward incidents across the national capital and hence they have made security arrangements.

Police personnel have been deployed across the national capital, mostly at the borders in large number. Apart from this, the Delhi Police has also put extra barricades at every borders.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, said that they urge the farmers not to gather at the Jantar Mantar in the capital..

The Police said that they got to know that Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various farmer groups have planned to organise a Mahapanchayat at the Jantar Mantar.

"They will chose outer Delhi to reach Jantar Mantar. Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put barricade to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks," the Police added.

The Delhi Metro has also been put on high alert and the Police will also be deployed there.

As per official information, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was stopped by police personnel at the Ghazipur border while he was going to Jantar Mantar.

Tikait was asked to return by the police. When he didn't budge, the police detained him and he was then taken to Madhu Vihar police station.