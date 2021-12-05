Senior CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar dead

Senior CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar dead

Kesar, who served as the CPI(M) state committee member and regional secretary Jammu, is survived by his wife and two sons

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 05 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 19:02 ist

Senior CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar died at a hospital here on Sunday, his family said.

He was 75.

“My father suffered high blood pressure on Tuesday and was shifted to (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi) Narayana (super-specialty) hospital, where he breathed his last today (Sunday),” Kesar's elder son Sangarash told PTI.

Kesar, who served as the CPI(M) state committee member and regional secretary Jammu, is survived by his wife and two sons.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami expressed grief over the demise of the party leader.

He said the deceased leader remained a staunch fighter for the rights of the working class and was widely respected for his strong commitment for communal harmony and brotherhood in the Jammu region.

“He never succumbed to the pressure of divisive forces,” Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid homage to the departed “valiant comrade”. 

CPI(M)
Death
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

