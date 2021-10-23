Services on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to be unavailable for few hours on October 24

Delhi Metro Yellow Line services to be closed on Oct 24

Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations, will not be available for a few hours on Sunday morning due to maintenance work, the DMRC said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Public Service Announcement There will be no service between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line  tomorrow (Sunday) till 7:30 AM due to pre planned maintenance work. GTB Nagar Station will remain closed during this period. Services will be normal on rest of the network," the DMRC tweeted.

GTB metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.

"To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available," the Delhi Metro also tweeted.

Services begin early morning on most corridor of the DMRC.

