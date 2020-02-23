Seven killed, 15 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Seven people, including three of a family, were killed and 15 others were injured in two road accidents in Bihar's Darbhanga and Rohtas districts on Sunday.

In the first incident, three persons were killed and three others were injured when their car collided with a road divider on NH 57 and overturned near Kakarghati village in Darbhanga district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Darbhanga, Anoj Kumar said.

Of the six persons, five were of the same family, while one was a family friend.

Three of them died on the spot, the official said, adding the three injured have been admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Jha (45), his mother Rekha Devi (75) and sister Madhu Kumari (22), the DSP said.

Jha's wife, his three-year-old son and a family friend were injured in the incident.

The family was going to their native village in Saharsa from Muzaffarpur to celebrate the boy's birthday, police said.

In another incident, four persons, including a woman, were killed, while a dozen other passengers were injured when the bus carrying them collided head-on with an orange-laden truck near Auwa village on NH 2.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Shivsagar police station in Rohtas district, police said.

"The deceased have been identified as Vikram Pal (65), Reshma Khatoon (55), Mukhtar Khan (42), Ajit Kumar (38)," Satyendra Satyarthi, SHO, Shivsagar police station said.

Both the vehicles overturned after the collision, he said, adding the private bus was on its way to Sasaram from Bhabhua, while the truck was moving in the opposite direction.

Sasaram civil surgeon Janardan Sharma said four bodies have been brought to Sadar hospital for postmortem.