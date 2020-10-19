Seven-year-old accused of 'sexual assault' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

A seven-year-old child was accused 'raping' a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, about 400 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here on Monday, a case was registered in this regard and an investigation was launched into the alleged incident.

Though the alleged incident had taken place six days back, it came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts and had difficulty in passing urine, sources said.

The family members of the 'victim' told the cops that the girl was playing outside her home in the Quarsi area in the district when the alleged incident happened.

The girl went to the neighbour's house to fetch the ball from there when she was 'caught' by the accused and ''sexually assaulted'' after being taken to the bathroom, sources said.

Police officials said in Aligarh that the 'victim' had been taken for medical examination.

Sources said that the family of the accused said that he was around seven-year-old. ''We constitute a medical board, if required, to ascertain the true age of the accused,'' a senior police official said in Aligarh.

The accused was not yet taken into custody and was still with his parents, sources said. ''He will be produced before the juvenile court soon,'' said the official.

Experts, however, said that it was not possible for a seven-year-old boy to commit the offence of rape.