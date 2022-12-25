Several political, social activists join BJP in Jammu

DDC member from Surankote (Poonch) Sohail Malik and others were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina

PTI
PTI, Jammu ,
  • Dec 25 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 22:14 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: DH Photo

Several political and social activists including a District Development Council member joined the BJP here on Sunday, a party spokesperson said.

DDC member from Surankote (Poonch) Sohail Malik and others were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here, he said.

Raina said the joining of Malik, who is also a lawyer and belongs to the Pahari community, and others will further strengthen the BJP.

Malik thanked the BJP leadership and said the party has carried out unprecedented development in Jammu. 

