Shivpal Yadav seeks change of his seat in assembly

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president and senior MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav has urged the Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker to change his seat. A senior official of the UP Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday told PTI, "Shivpal Singh Yadav has written a letter to the principal secretary of the UP legislative assembly requesting a change of seat."

Asked to elaborate on the sulking Samajwadi leader's request to the speaker to change his seat in the House, sources said, "It is most likely that he does not want to sit with them (Samajwadi Party MLAs)."

The 67-year-old veteran politician is currently a Samajwadi Party MLA from the Jaswantnagar assembly segment in the Etawah district. Shivpal Yadav had formed his own party after falling out with his nephew. But the two had patched up ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Read | Cracks in SBSP-SP alliance? Rajbhar says Akhilesh 'should come out of comfort of ACs'

On April 21, Yadav had taken on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the latter's remark alluding to his apparent closeness to the ruling BJP and dared him to expel him from the SP legislature party.

Shivpal Yadav had earlier signalled growing bonhomie with the saffron party. After a meeting with the CM, he started following him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter.

After not being invited by his nephew to a meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26, Shivpal Yadav skipped a meeting of the Opposition alliance led by the Samajwadi Party.

The SP supremo has been cryptic in his remarks on his uncle. Earlier, asked by reporters in Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav caustically advised them not to waste time on such issues.