Shots fired outside office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans

BJP leader Hans Raj Hans

Bullets were fired outside the office of Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans in Delhi, according to a tweet from ANI. 

The singer turned politician was reportedly not in the office during the shooting.

The person responsible for the shots has been identified and an investigation is underway, the tweet said.

