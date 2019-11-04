Shots fired outside office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans

Bullets were fired outside the office of Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans in Delhi, according to a tweet from ANI.

SD Mishra, DCP (Rohini): Bullets fired in air outside BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' Rohini office. The person has been identified. Further investigation underway. #Delhi (File pic) pic.twitter.com/uGKh2LBoNC — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

The singer turned politician was reportedly not in the office during the shooting.

The person responsible for the shots has been identified and an investigation is underway, the tweet said.