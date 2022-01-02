SIT to probe alleged provocative speeches at Dharma Sansad

Days after an FIR was lodged against five people for the alleged hate speeches at Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, BJP-government in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Sunday constituted an SIT to probe the matter promising action if "solid evidence" is found.

The Dharma Sansad organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada in Haridwar from December 17-20 during which inflammatory and provocative speeches were allegedly made, calling for the killing of people from the minority community, had led to an outrage on social media and several Opposition leaders condemned it and called for action against the 'hate speech' makers.

The issue had kicked up a political storm with Opposition parties slamming the ruling BJP both in the state and the Centre. Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale had lodged a police complaint in Haridwar district while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had condemned the remarks made at the conclave as "blood-curdling stuff".

A group of retired police officers also wrote to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slamming the event and calling for action. Muslim groups held a protest in Uttarakhand while on December 27 a protest led by Left groups was held at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, which also sought the resignation of the Chief Minister.

This was days after a case was lodged against five persons including Waseem Rizvi who converted to Hinduism, Sadhvi Annapurna and organiser of the Sansad Yati Narasimhananda, the head priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad in the Dharm Sansad matter.

On Sunday a five-member Special Investigation Team was set up to probe the Dharma Sansad event.

According to PTI, Garhwal DIG KS Nagnyal said, "we have constituted an SIT. It will carry out a probe. If solid evidence against those involved is found appropriate action will be taken."

