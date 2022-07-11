Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED on July 21 in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case on July 21.

Sonia was issued the second summons on June 23 but she had sought exemption, as she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid-19 and a lung infection". She was first summoned on June 7 but then she was recovering from Covid-19.

Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has also been questioned since June 13 for five days in the case.

The 75-year-old leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was admitted to the hospital ten days later after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection. Last week, Congress issued a statement saying she has been detected with a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and other post-Covid-19 symptoms.

On June 16, she underwent a follow-up procedure. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission in the hospital.