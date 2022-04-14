Southwest monsoon likely to be normal across India, says IMD

The Southwest monsoon in India as a whole is likely to be normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rainfall will be 99 per cent of the long period average (LPA), the average rainfall recorded during the months from June to September, calculated during the 50-year period.

