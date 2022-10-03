SP workers pray for Mulayam in temples across UP

SP workers pray for Mulayam's long life in temples across Uttar Pradesh

SP leader Ajay Yadav in Varanasi said he was ready to donate his kidney, if needed

Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party workers organised special prayers in many temples across the state on Monday for long life of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is admitted in a "critical care unit" of a private hospital in Gurugram.

In Lucknow, party workers prayed at Hanuman temple at Vikramaditya Marg, just a stone's throw from the Yadav's residence, a SP office bearer said.

In Varanasi, they offered prayers at various temples including Hanuman temple in Gilat Bazar and Bada Ganesh Mandir in Lohatia, a party leader said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit, SP leaders rush to Delhi

SP spokesperson Manoj Rai said everyone in the party needs blessing of 'netaji', (as Mulayam is fondly addressed) and they held special prayers in different temples including performing havan at Assi ghat in Varanasi.

SP leader Ajay Yadav in Varanasi said he was ready to donate his kidney, if needed.

In Saharanpur also prayers were held for the speedy recovery of Yadav. Former SP city President Faisal Salmani held an all religion prayer for the SP leader's speedy recovery.

In Deoband also, prayers were held for Yadav.

Samajwadi Party in Lucknow issued an appeal to party workers stating not to visit Medanta Hospital, Gurugram as he was admitted in a critical care unit there and his condition is stable.

"Meeting 'netaji' and entering the hospital is not possible. It's a humble request not to reach there. You will be updated about netaji's health from time to time," the party said on its twitter handle.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the "critical care unit" of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana and is being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists", the hospital said on Monday.

The announcement from the hospital comes a day after the Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its 82-year-old patriarch's health had deteriorated.

