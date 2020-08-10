Speculation about Shah Faesal rejoining IAS rife in Kashmir

A day after former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal removed from his Twitter bio his designation as the president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), speculation about his rejoining government service are rife in the Valley.

Faesal, the 2010 IAS topper, left the civil service on 9 January 2019 to launch the JKPM. He had reasoned the “unabated killings in Kashmir, lack of political outreach from New Delhi, marginalization and invisiblization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces, and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism” as reasons for his resignation

However, just seven months after the launch of the JKPM, Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and most of the politicians, including Faesal were taken into custody. He was subsequently booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) which was revoked in June this year.

On Sunday, Faesal deleted the information about his being president of the JKPM from his Twitter handle. His twitter bio now mentions: “Edward S Fellow @HKS Harvard University. Medico. Fulbright. Centrist.”

The development comes in the backdrop of reports that he is likely to rejoin the civil service as he has been offered the same by the government. His resignation has not been accepted by the government of India as on date and he figures at serial no 36 in the seniority list of J&K IAS officers.

On the J&K government website, his present place of posting reads: “The Officer has submitted his resignation, which has been forwarded to the DOPT, GOI for acceptance.”

Despite repeated attempts, 37-year-old Faesal was not available for the comment. However, one of his close associates told DH that 2010 IAS topper has been conveyed that he can rejoin the service.

“Faesal wanted to travel to the USA and settle there after his release, but wasn’t allowed to do so. He was given two choices: either to carry out his political activities but without touching Article 370 revocation or rejoin the civil service. Most probably he will opt for the second choice,” he revealed.

Last August he was detained at Delhi airport when he was reportedly on the way to Istanbul. Sources said security agencies were averse to allowing Faesal to travel to some foreign country. “If he goes out, there is every possibility that Pakistan may tap him and use him for an anti-India campaign for which his profile suits the neighboring country the best,” they added.