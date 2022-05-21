Split in BKU engineered by BJP govt: Naresh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Saturday alleged that the split in the outfit was engineered by the BJP government and claimed that the parting of some leaders won't impact them.
Fissures within the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) had come out in the open on the death anniversary of its founder president Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, with a senior national office-bearer announcing the formation of a separate outfit.
BKU vice-president Rajesh Chauhan said he took the decision after being "insulted" and alleged that the outfit sided with political parties in the elections, an apparent reference to UP Assembly polls.
The new outfit was named the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik). "Arajnaitik" means apolitical in Hindi.
Reacting to it, Tikait told reporters on Saturday that the new organisation was formed at the behest of the BJP government.
"The organisation is an outfit of the government. The agitations undertaken by the BKU are run by people. Hence, anybody leaving the BKU will have no impact on it," he claimed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train
Youngest athlete stands the tallest
J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues
Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing
Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves
Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress
Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos
A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train
Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day
DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas