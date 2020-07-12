Srinagar emerges as Covid-19 hotspot of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is emerging as Covid-19 hotspot in the Union Territory with the city recording 18 deaths and over 650 positive cases in the last 10 days.

With a population of 1.2 million, the district has recorded the highest number of positive cases in J&K, which on July 11 reached 1611 with 43 deaths. Since July 1, the number of positive cases has increased by over 640 and the district has also recorded the highest number fatalities reported due to this virus.

On July 1, the number of fatalities in the district due to Covid-19 was 25. Amid rising numbers of positive cases and Covid-19 deaths, doctors and medical experts have urged the government to re-impose lockdown.

A rapid progression over the past one month led to J&K crossing 10,000 Covid-19 positives on Saturday with 268 new cases. On Saturday J&K recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths, highest since the pandemic outbreak.

President, Doctors’ Association of Kashmir, Dr Nisar ul Hassan said that the rate at which the cases are increasing is alarming. “Srinagar district has recorded the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths. There is a dire need that the government should re-impose restrictions as it is the only option,” he said.

Head, Department of Community Medicines, at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said there is need to move beyond rhetoric statistics of available beds “as in coming weeks, if not days, health set up is going to get compromised.”

“We have limited resources in the government sector to cater to severe cases with no back up from the fragile private sector. All designated Covid-19 hospitals are fully occupied with a majority of moderate to severe cases,” he said and added there’s urgent need to revisit lockdown relaxation policy and strict re-enforcement of lockdown.