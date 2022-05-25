Statues of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Meerut

Statues of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Meerut

The incident has angered the people of the Dalit community in the area

PTI
PTI, Meerut,
  • May 25 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 16:05 ist

Two statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were found damaged in the Hastinapur area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident has angered the people of the Dalit community in the area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Hastinapur Police station Kunwarpal Singh said, "The statues were kept outside the shop of a sculptor in the area. Prima facie it appears that they were damaged accidentally."

Meanwhile, representatives of police and local administration met the angry locals and pacified them.

The officials also assured the locals of investigating the matter, Singh said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Meerut
Babasaheb Ambedkar
India News

What's Brewing

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 