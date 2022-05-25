Statues of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Meerut

Two statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were found damaged in the Hastinapur area here on Wednesday, police said.
The incident has angered the people of the Dalit community in the area, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Hastinapur Police station Kunwarpal Singh said, "The statues were kept outside the shop of a sculptor in the area. Prima facie it appears that they were damaged accidentally."
Meanwhile, representatives of police and local administration met the angry locals and pacified them.
The officials also assured the locals of investigating the matter, Singh said.
